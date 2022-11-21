Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo could help Real Madrid weather Karim Benzema injury

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid amid Karim Benzema injury concerns

As the fallout continues from Cristiano Ronaldo's interview about his second stint at Manchester United, Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to help the striker facilitate his exit from Old Trafford, according to Sport.

Ronaldo's criticism of Man United manager Erik ten Hag and the club in general has opened up the potential for a move in January, with the situation between club and player seemingly irreconcilable.

Ronaldo's problem is that few clubs can afford his salary. Manchester United, in attempting to cut ties with the striker, are negotiating with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, to try and find an amicable agreement that ensures he leaves without United having to pay him much of his remaining salary.

That is where Real Madrid could come in. With striker Karim Benzema sustaining an injury while training in Qatar for the World Cup, Los Blancos are in the market for someone to boost their attack for the second half of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has burned all his bridges at Manchester United with his recent media appearances, but Real Madrid might have their own reasons for coming to his rescue. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Benzema is not expected to be out long term, but he had been dealing with lingering injury even before he was ruled out of the World Cup since early October, and there are no guarantees when it comes to injury recovery. Thus, a short spell in Madrid seems to suit both parties as the 37-year-old is still revered at the Bernabeu.

However, Marca's insiders cast doubt that Madrid will make an offer for the Portuguese star, and instead believe Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are more likely destinations.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are looking to refresh their right-back department in January, but to do this they first need to offload Hector Bellerin after just six months at the club, according to AS. The 27-year-old has played just three games in all competitions since joining from Arsenal at the end of last season, and Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has not been convinced by the Spaniard. Instead, Xavi is after new blood in that area of the pitch and for Bellerin, that could open up the possibility of a move to Roma, who themselves are looking to part with Dutch defender Rick Karsdorp.

- Manchester United have been keeping an eye on Canadian striker Jonathan David, but Newcastle United are hoping to beat them to his signature in January. That's according to French outlet Media Foot, who report that the Magpies will return to Lille for the second time after having failed to land him in the summer. The 22-year-old has been tipped to be one of the breakout stars of the World Cup for Canada, and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to steal a march on his rivals by getting a deal done before other clubs wade into the race.

- Barcelona are contemplating a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Sport. The 18-year-old striker is one of the players who could light up the World Cup in Qatar if given playing time by Germany, particularly if he can replicate his club form of six goals in eight starts. Moreover, his contract expires on June 30, which has a whole host of clubs eager to land a winter bargain in January, or a free transfer in six months' time. Moukoko has been a surprise star for Dortmund this season, and the German side are now attempting to keep him at the club beyond his existing contract.

- Paris Saint-Germain are not giving up on landing defender Milan Skriniar, but they may need to offer him €10m a season to prevent him staying at AC Milan, according to Tuttomercatoweb. As it stands, everything points towards the 27-year-old extending his contract in Milan and accepting the €6m-a-year deal he's been offered by his existing employers, but French league leaders PSG are huge admirers of the Slovakian. They consider the option of bidding for him still very much open, and could offer him a huge signing bonus to add to the lucrative salary on offer.

- Barcelona are turning their attentions to Belgium in the hope of landing a bargain central midfield reinforcement, with Nicolas Raskin believed to be on their watch list, according to Fichajes. The 21-year-old is currently valued at €7m and under contract until next summer by Standard Liege, which means his low cost makes him a perfect candidate for the kind of player Barca are trying to attract. Raskin is also a target for Scottish side, Rangers.