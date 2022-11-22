Transfer Talk: Inter Milan try again with Marcus Thuram amid Joaquin Correa disappointment

Julien Laurens reacts to the news that Christopher Nkunku has pulled out of the World Cup due to injury. (1:20)

TOP STORY: Inter Milan return to Thuram after picking Correa instead last summer

Internazionale want to sign Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram amid their growing impatience with Joaquin Correa, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

The Serie A giants had actually been close to signing Thuram last summer, but the Frenchman suffered a knee injury 24 hours before an agreement was supposed to be finalised, ending those hopes.

This resulted in Inter moving for Correa, but they are unsatisfied with the Argentine's output after 18 months, believing there have been too many muscle injuries and not enough goals from him.

Internazionale almost signed Marcus Thuram last year but instead made a move for Joaquin Correa. Now that the Milan club is unhappy with Correa's output, they are looking at Thuram again. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Unwilling to wait much longer for the 28-year-old to come good in a Nerazzurri shirt, Inter Milan have returned to Thuram as an option they are seriously considering.

While Thuram's Gladbach contract ends in the summer, meaning he would be available as a free agent, Inter could make an attempt to sign the France international in January after he has returned from the World Cup.

It is believed this would be a complex deal for Inter to complete, although that does not necessarily mean it would be impossible. They would need to reduce their squad and bring in around €10m, with the possible departure of left-wing Robin Gosens a move that could help make it happen.

However, it is too early to outline how their January plans will work out, and signing the forward in the summer is seen as an alternative approach. For now, Thuram is focusing on his World Cup campaign with France.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Everything is set for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku to join Chelsea in July 2023, according to Le10Sport. This update comes despite mixed reports about the status of the Frenchman's potential move to London in recent months, with various clubs having been linked last summer before he eventually stayed put.

- Liverpool will be closely monitoring West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice's performances at the World Cup, according to Football Insider, who state that the Reds want to see how he deals with the big-game pressure. The Premier League giants have been closely linked with his England partner and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but this report insists Liverpool will be keeping an eye on both of them.

- Atletico Madrid want to sign a centre-back and will be watching Poland's Jakub Kiwior during the World Cup, as reported by AS. There will be plenty of other clubs keeping an eye on the Spezia defender, with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Villarreal, Juventus and Roma also among the clubs that have shown an interest in the 22-year-old.

- Any statement from VfB Stuttgart suggesting they won't offload Borna Sosa is misdirection, according to Florian Plettenberg, so that the left-back's valuation doesn't drop. The journalist adds that the Bundesliga outfit needs the money the Croatia international would bring in, with hopes that the fee will be around €15m to €25m.