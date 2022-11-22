Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prioritising a move for Atletico Madrid Joao Felix. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

TOP STORY: PSG make signing Felix a priority

Joao Felix looks set to leave Atletico Madrid, with Le10 Sport stating that Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos making signing the Portugal international a priority as the Ligue 1 side look for attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

With Campos failing in attempts to lure Bernardo Silva and Robert Lewandowski to the French capital last summer, Felix is seen as a more achievable target for Les Parisiens. The 23-year-old has struggled to find consistent game time with Atletico, and has reportedly informed the club of his intention to leave.

Felix has managed just three goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season. Despite that, with four years still left on his current contract, he is unlikely to be allowed to leave for a discounted transfer fee.

PSG are on the lookout for a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has previously voiced his displeasure at his perceived mistreatment by the club, and Felix is seemingly a forward that the French capital club feel can keep them challenging domestically and in Europe. With the Parisians missing out on forwards in the summer, they will be eager to secure the services of Felix, who reportedly has interest from across Europe.

A move to Paris could help get Felix's career back on track, after seeing his progress stall in Spain, since his €126 million transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2019. He has not managed to hit double-digit goals in LaLiga since his move and may be enticed by the change of scenery in France, as he looks to recapture the form that made him Atletico's record signing.

- PSG are not interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sky Sports News. The French club have been linked with Ronaldo in the past, with a move being speculated before his return to Manchester United, but with Christophe Galtier's side sitting comfortably at the top of Ligue 1, and still in the running for their first Champions League triumph, there is seemingly little reason to take the risk.

- Internazionale are keen on signing Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, according to Corriere dello Sport. A transfer fee between €20m and €30m could be enough to secure the services of the 19-year-old Italy international, but Manchester City and Juventus are just two clubs named who are said to be keen on the teenager.

- Lyon have joined Marseille in the pursuit of AS Roma right-back Rick Karsdorp, according to Le10 Sport. The 27-year-old Netherlands international is said to have a poor relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, and a departure from the Italian capital reportedly is on the horizon.

- Napoli are looking at signing Fenerbahce attacker Arda Guler, according to Calciomercato. The 17-year-old has registered three goals and an assist this season, earning him his first appearance with Turkey in November, and attracting interest from the likes of PSG and Tottenham Hotspur.