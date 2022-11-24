Mark Ogden lays out the options for Cristiano Ronaldo's future after the forward left Manchester United with immediate effect. (0:49)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea not interested in Ronaldo

Chelsea have no plans to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as they have a deal for RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku wrapped up, according to The Evening Standard.

Despite Ronaldo's Portugal side soon starting their World Cup campaign against Ghana, there will be plenty of talk around the forward's future due to his Manchester United departure making him a free agent.

Chelsea had been linked with the 37-year-old last summer, but Thomas Tuchel knocked back any ideas from club owner Todd Boehly to sign him.

With Graham Potter now in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, it is understood that Ronaldo wouldn't fit the style of play being implemented, and there are still no plans to sign him.

The Blues have moved to bring in Nkunku and are reportedly confident of sealing a £50 million transfer for the 25-year-old.

Any further signings in the forward areas would rely on departures, with Hakim Ziyech wanted by AC Milan and Christian Pulisic receiving attention from Juventus.

As sources have told ESPN, Newcastle United are also uninterested in signing Ronaldo despite the Red Devils putting no restrictions on where the forward can go next.

There is expected to be strong interest from the Middle East, with an unnamed Saudi Arabian club having offered a contract worth £2m per week.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said that Real Madrid have also ruled themselves out of the race for Ronaldo.

Chelsea are the latest club to reportedly turn down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now a free agent. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus could opt to send Leandro Paredes back to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and offload Weston McKennie for €25m-€30m to help them sign Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Calciomercato. Adrien Rabiot's contract is set to end in the summer, and whether or not he is signed to a lucrative new deal could also impact whether the Bianconeri are able to sign the Serbia international.

- Christian Falk has said that RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer said no to a Chelsea move and wants to join Bayern Munich in the summer. The Austria international has been with Die Roten Bullen since 2017 but is set to depart as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

- Internazionale are hoping to sign a left-back who can replace Robin Gosens with the German's January departure seeming increasingly likely, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have said that the Serie A outfit are looking at Stade Rennais' Adrien Truffert. Scouts have watched the 21-year-old 11 times and come back with positive reports on each occasion, although he is set to be valued at €15m.

- Aston Villa, Fulham and Juventus are all monitoring the situation of Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva, according to Ekrem Konur. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season that has even seen him included in the Portugal squad for the World Cup.

- Hoffenheim are looking to sign a new striker and have Wolfsburg's Luca Waldschmidt in their sights, as reported by Kicker. It is even suggested that first contacts have taken place for the 26-year-old, who has managed just 322 minutes across all competitions this term and is yet to record a direct goal contribution.