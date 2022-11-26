Endrick, 16, has attracted the attention of a host of top clubs around Europe. Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez told ESPN he has held talks with highly-rated Brazilian teenager Endrick and his representatives.

Palmeiras teenager Endrick, 16, is subject to interest from a host of Europe's top clubs, with sources telling ESPN Brazil that Paris Saint-Germain have had a €45 million offer rejected, while Chelsea have hosted the player and his family at their Cobham training base.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Xavi said he has presented the Barca "project" to the player and his father, Douglas Ramos.

"[We] have been talking with his [Endrick's] father and also directly with the player too. I explained the project at Barcelona." Xavi said.

"We want talented players, and he is a talent, capable of making difference. He has the great finishing, dribbling and a capacity to make a difference on the pitch. He is a player already of the present -- playing in the Brazilian league -- and also the future."

Earlier this month, sources told ESPN the decision on Endrick's future will be his own and his dream is to play in the Premier League, although he would not be able to move to Europe until 2024 when he is 18 years old.

Endrick made his highly-anticipated senior debut for Palmeiras on Oct. 6. Since then, he has scored three goals in six matches -- becoming the youngest scorer in club history -- and helped the Sao Paulo team win the 2022 Brasileirao title.

"He is a kind of player that we need," Xavi added. "He already knows the project we have at Barcelona and we are talking. I hope he becomes our player. It depends on him. This kind of thing always depends on the player. Normally, a player ends up playing where he wants to play, so it is a very personal decision of Endrick."