Mark Ogden doesn't believe Manchester United are prepared to spend money to buy Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window, but may be interested in a loan move instead. (2:22)

Manchester United are open to a loan move for Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN, with the United States forward expected to be allowed to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

United, Newcastle and Arsenal have all been made aware of Pulisic's likely availability when the transfer window opens, and sources told ESPN the player's representatives are keen to find him a new club four years after he signed for Chelsea in a £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Sources have told ESPN that United are not planning to make substantial moves in January, although the club's decision to cancel Cristiano Ronaldo's contract has left manager Erik ten Hag needing a proven forward to replace the former Real Madrid and Juventus player.

Sources have said Pulisic's versatility across the front line has made him an appealing option to United, whose other attacking options have been hampered by injury or inconsistency this season.

Pulisic, 24, has played every minute of the USMNT's World Cup campaign in Qatar so far. Gregg Berhalter's team heads into Tuesday's Group B game against Iran knowing that a win will secure qualification for a round-of-16 clash against either the Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.

The forward has endured sporadic appearances for Chelsea this season, starting just three Premier League games. His only 90-minute outing for Chelsea came in their Carabao Cup defeat against Manchester City earlier this month.

United have had an interest in Pulisic in the past; Chelsea had to move quickly in 2019 to beat off competition from United and Liverpool to sign him.

Sources told ESPN that Pulisic's injury problems at Chelsea have been noted by United, but he remains a player of interest in January because of the lack of proven options expected to be available on loan.