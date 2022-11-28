Endrick has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs. Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are leading the chase to sign Palmeiras forward Endrick and are preparing another bid for the teenage star, sources have told ESPN, after seeing an opening bid of €45 million rejected.

Sources have told ESPN that Palmeiras are holding out for more than €60m for 16-year-old wonderkid Endrick, who subject to interest from a host of Europe's top clubs after scoring three goals in six matches to begin his senior career in Brazil.

PSG forward Neymar, who is with Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar, has been speaking with his compatriot, sources have said, to convince the teenager to move to the French capital.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that PSG are not interested in signing free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, who mutually terminated his contract at Manchester United last week. The club rejected the chance to sign Ronaldo last summer and will issue the same response in January, sources have said, with their focus instead on Endrick.

Endrick could only go to Europe in 2024 when he turns 18. His contract with the Brazilian champions runs until 2025.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Saturday the club have opened talks with Endrick and his representatives as the the Spanish giants became the latest club to register interest in the forward.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Chelsea hosted the player and his family at their Cobham training base in a bid to land his signature, while Real Madrid also remain interested.