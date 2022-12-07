Gabrielle Amado believes Fernando Santos will keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the World Cup quarterfinals. (1:44)

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said he is "not going to hide" the club's interest in Jude Bellingham but added it will be harder to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham has been one of the key players in England's run to the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar.

Last month, sources told ESPN that Liverpool are leading the chase for Bellingham despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old.

Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the midfielder can leave in the summer transfer window and Al-Khelaifi said he would be interested in signing him.

"What a player. Honestly, England are lucky to have him ... and he's one of the best players in the tournament," he told Sky News.

"Amazing and you see his first World Cup -- calm and relaxed and confident."

"Everyone wants him. I'm not going to hide it. But I respect he's in his club and, respect if we want to talk to him, we talk to the club first."

Al-Khelaifi also downplayed any chances of Portugal captain Ronaldo joining Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French capital.

Ronaldo is a free agent after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with United in November following a controversial interview before the World Cup.

"The three players that we have [Messi, Neymar and Mbappe], it's very difficult, but I wish him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added.

"He's fantastic and he's still an amazing player."

Ronaldo dismissed reports claiming he was set to join Saudi club Al Nassr following Portugal's 6-1 World Cup win against Switzerland on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was dropped from the starting lineup for the round-of-16 clash after a fallout with Portugal coach Fernando Santos.