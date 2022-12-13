Alex Kirkland feels it may be best for all parties if Joao Felix is to leave Atletico Madrid. (1:18)

Atletico Madrid have made Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha, Felipe and Mario Hermoso available for transfer in the January market as the LaLiga club look to balance their books by moving on between three and five players, sources have told ESPN.

Atletico's finances were hit by their early elimination from the Champions League -- finishing bottom of group B behind FC Porto, Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen -- and missing out on a Europa League run which would have recouped some of that lost income.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

They are currently fifth in LaLiga, level on points with Athletic Club and Real Betis in the race for the top four.

Sources said Atletico believed that their planned January business, coupled with qualification for next season's Champions League, would help get the club's finances back on track.

Joao Felix joined Atletico from Benfica for €127 million in July 2019 as one of the most highly rated teenagers in European football, intended as a replacement for the Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann.

The Portugal forward, 23, has struggled to make a consistent impact at the Metropolitano stadium, scoring 33 goals and providing 18 assists in 129 competitive appearances for the club.

Sources told ESPN that club executives and coach Diego Simeone still believed that Joao Felix would go on to become a world class star and would like to give him another chance to do so at Atletico, but would now be willing to listen to offers of over €100 million.

Last week Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin admitted for the first time that a departure was likely.

"He's the biggest bet this club has taken in its history," he told TVE. "I personally think he's a top talent, a world class player. For reasons it isn't worth getting into -- the relationship between him and the boss [Simeone], the minutes played, his motivation right now -- it makes you think that the reasonable thing is that if there's an option that's good for the player, good for the club, we can look at it. I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea."

Atletico are hoping that Joao's performances for Portugal at the World Cup will lead to a surge in interest from Europe's top clubs.

Sources told ESPN that Atletico are yet to receive a concrete offer, but they are aware of interest from the Premier League.

Cunha, 23, is another player who is available for transfer. Talks are underway between Atletico Madrid and Wolves over a possible deal, sources said.

The Brazil forward joined Atletico from Hertha Berlin for €30 million in 2021, but has failed to become a regular starter, and was left out of his country's World Cup squad due to a lack of minutes.

Defender Felipe, 33, could join Cunha in a move to the Premier League, with Wolves also interested in him.

Atletico would also be open to a transfer for left-sided defender Mario Hermoso, 27, but are yet to receive any offers for the player.