Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea in 2019. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Christian Pulisic has said he is focused on Chelsea -- amid speculation about his future at the club -- but didn't rule out a transfer, adding that "things change quickly."

ESPN reported last month that Manchester United would consider United States international Pulisic as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

United, Newcastle and Arsenal have all been made aware of Pulisic's likely availability when the transfer window opens, and sources told ESPN the player's representatives are keen to find him a new club four years after he signed for Chelsea in a £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to "Indirect," a podcast hosted by Steve Schlanger and USMNT teammate Tim Ream, Pulisic said: "Right now I'm absolutely back at Chelsea, focused and ready to finish the season. But you know how things work in football... things change quickly and anything can happen.

"At the moment, I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea, because that's where I am right now."

Pulisic played a key role for the US at the World Cup in Qatar this month but has struggled for regular playing time in the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea.