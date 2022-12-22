Ale Moreno feels Lionel Messi has now eclipsed Diego Maradona after leading Argentina to a thrilling World Cup win vs. France. (2:27)

Lionel Messi has agreed in principle to stay at PSG next season but negotiations are yet to start over a new deal, sources have told ESPN.

Messi is out of contract in June after two years at the Parc des Princes and wants to continue for one or two more seasons in Paris, as first reported on Wednesday in French newspaper Le Parisien.

Messi and his father Jorge will meet up with PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos in January when the forward returns from his 10-day break after the World Cup.

The 35-year-old, who has won the Ballon d'Or seven times, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday. It was Messi's first World Cup win and the third in Argentina's history.

Sources have told ESPN negotiations have not started yet over contracts details -- including duration, wages or bonuses -- but Messi will want to ensure he remains in Paris.

Last month, reports suggested Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF were confident they would sign the Argentina captain after the World Cup, but ESPN sources denied there was an agreement in place. Barcelona were also reported to be interested in Messi's return.

However, PSG remained confident that the seven time Ballon d'Or winner would stay at the club, and they are now more optimistic than ever, with sources telling ESPN that Messi is happy in Paris and that his family feel settled in the city.

PSG will also pledge to give him a competitive team to try to win another Champions League and to stay at the top of his game ahead of his next, and perhaps final, chance to win a trophy with Argentina at Copa America in 2024.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.