Herculez Gomez praises Guillermo Ochoa after he saved Robert Lewandowski's penalty in Mexico's draw with Poland. (1:59)

Gomez: Ochoa is the greatest Mexican goalkeeper of all time (1:59)

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has joined Serie A side Salernitana on a free transfer from Club America on a contract until June 2023, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Liga MX side America, where Ochoa had played since 2019, bid farewell to the 37-year-old Mexico captain on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter wishing him success in his next challenge in Europe.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"The player has tied up with the club until June 30, 2023, with an option to extend and will wear the number 13 jersey," Salernitana said in a statement.

The signing comes after Salernitana confirmed that goalkeeper Luigi Sepe suffered a calf injury.

Ochoa blocked a penalty from Robert Lewandowski to preserve a 0-0 draw with Poland in Mexico's World Cup opener last month. Still, Mexico didn't advance from the group stage after losing to eventual champion Argentina despite beating Saudi Arabia in their last game.

Ochoa could make his Serie A debut against defending champion AC Milan when the Italian league resumes on Jan. 4. Salernitana are 12th in the standings.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.