Beth England's move to Tottenham has broken the record fee for a transfer between two WSL clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur have smashed the transfer record between two Women's Super League (WSL) clubs over the acquisition of Beth England from Chelsea.

England, 28, has joined Tottenham for a reported fee of £250,000 -- surpassing the previous record of £200,000 paid by Chelsea to secure the signing of Lauren James from Manchester United in 2021.

Keira Walsh's move to Barcelona from Manchester City remains the reported all-time record fee for a transfer in women's football.

England was selected for Sarina Wiegman's England squad for their Euro 2022 campaign, but was an unused substitute for the tournament's entirety. England has suffered similar frustrations with Chelsea this season, starting just two matches for Emma Hayes' side.

The forward was omitted from the England squad for their friendlies in October and November.

England joins Spurs, who have scored just 11 goals in nine matches this season and are eighth in the WSL table ahead of the league's resumption on Jan. 14.