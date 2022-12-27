Daley Blind had made 13 appearances for Ajax this season. Photo by Michael Bulder/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Daley Blind will leave Ajax after agreeing to terminate his contract six months early, leaving the player as a free agent, the Eredivisie club announced on Tuesday.

Blind, 32, made his debut for Ajax in 2008 and, after a four-season stint in the Premier League with Manchester United, returned to Amsterdam in 2018 to win Dutch league titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with. Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the Arena where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said.

The 32-year-old won seven titles with Ajax, making 333 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 21 assists.

Blind played almost every minute of Netherlands run to the quarterfinals of this year's World Cup in Qatar, scoring in their round-of-16 win over the United States.