January is usually quiet for transfers, but the Premier League's winter spending in 2022 was actually the second highest in history and over half the money (€335 million, according to Transfermarkt) was splashed by the bottom five clubs: Everton, Norwich City, Newcastle United, Watford and Burnley.

With the break for the World Cup in Qatar and the ongoing economic crisis around the globe, it's unclear how teams will respond to the various challenges this year, but there have already been agreements for some high-profile signings.

Here are the grades for all the major deals in January 2023. The most recent write-ups are at the top; each day is in order of highest fee. If you don't see a grade for a major move that has been completed, check back later.

All fees are reported unless confirmed with an asterisk.

Jan. 2

Barcelona: F

Atletico Madrid: A-

Reminder: Barcelona paid €120m to sign Griezmann from Atletico in 2019, then loaned him back to them for two years in 2021. That loan included an obligation to make the deal permanent for €40m in the event he played over 45 minutes in 50% of the games for which he was available ... which he did. Legal battles ensued and, eventually, financially stricken Barca cut the fee in half to avoid a saga. Already it was one of the worst deals ever for Barca, and seeing Griezmann shine for France in a new role (advanced midfield) at the 2022 World Cup just adds insult to injury.

Atletico have brought the 31-year-old back on a four-year deal, which is something of a gamble given he hadn't recaptured his previous brilliance for them while on loan. Still, at least they won't have to monitor his minutes anymore. If they can get the best out of his new-ound midfield abilities, they will be happy counting their €100m profit.

Jan. 1

PSV: B

Liverpool: A

PSV had a fee of €50m in their minds and director Marcel Brands even went on record a few months ago to say that if Man United had offered that much over the summer, they would have let Gakpo move. But after a stellar World Cup with Netherlands, the club's valuation stayed the same. It feels like they could have asked for more, even if they could potentially get another €8m in add-ons.

That said, it's a super move from Liverpool. Not only did they beat rivals United to the punch, but they haven't spent too much to sign a player with 55 goals and 50 assists from 159 senior games for PSV. He is versatile and has plenty of room to develop at 23 years old. It will be a step up in quality, but Gakpo has the skills to handle it.

Central Coast Mariners: B-

Newcastle: B

The 18-year-old Kuol rose to prominence when he became the youngest player to represent Australia since Harry Kewell and then landed a spot in the World Cup squad. Such was his rise, he only signed his first professional deal in June, so Kuol has plenty to learn. But he is highly rated and the Mariners weren't going to stand in his way of a big move.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has already said the forward will be "nurtured and developed in the next couple of years to get him at the right level for the Premier League," so don't expect him to have an immediate impact. Indeed, after impressing at the World Cup, the club have already had plenty of loan offers. Very much one for the future.

MATHEUS CUNHA

Loan

Atletico Madrid: A

Wolves: B

The Brazil striker joined Atletico for €25m from Hertha Berlin in 2021 but failed to find regular first-team football, with seven goals in 54 appearances. His lack of minutes this season saw him miss out on a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup and it's no surprise to see him move on. But Atletico need cash and did brilliantly to get such a large transfer fee, albeit one that will be be paid in the summer.

The initial loan deal will "automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered" and sources said that will cost Wolves €40m, plus another possible €10m in add-ons. It seems an extremely large fee for a player who hasn't set the world alight in LaLiga, though he is still only 23 and has plenty of potential.

Dec. 30

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Free

Al-Nassr: A+

You don't get many chances to sign a player of Ronaldo's class, so fair play to the Saudi Arabian side for putting up the kind of silly money that he couldn't possibly refuse. The 37-year-old will reportedly earn $75m-a-year in wages, but it is a strange place for one of the greatest players of all time to end his career.

If we gave personal grades for a player's decision then Ronaldo would score low. While he talked about playing until he was 40, competing at the highest level and fighting for trophies, it seems he is now only interested in money (and he has plenty already!) after his time at Manchester United ended badly.