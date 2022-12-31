Shaka Hislop defends Luis Suarez ahead of Uruguay's World Cup match against Ghana, after his infamous handball was raised in a press conference. (1:23)

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will join Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer on a two-year contract until the end of 2024, the club announced on Saturday.

Suarez bid farewell to his boyhood club Nacional in October after three months in which he scored eight goals in 16 games and won the Uruguayan championship.

Previously the 35-year-old enjoyed success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"One of the biggest in Uruguay's history, Luis Suarez is coming to continue his victorious trajectory," Gremio said on social media.

"A top goal scorer, a multiple champion, and a fighter. Welcome, Luisito."

É DO GRÊMIO! 🇪🇪🇺🇾 Um dos maiores da história do Uruguai, @LuisSuarez9 chega ao Tricolor para seguir sua trajetória vitoriosa, agora vestindo a nossa camisa! Artilheiro, multicampeão, copero y peleador! Seja bem-vindo, Luisito! pic.twitter.com/eOW9LXQ6fA — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) December 31, 2022

Suarez joins the Porto Alegre-based Gremio after spending Christmas in Rosario, Argentina, with Lionel Messi.

"I wanted to thank you for all the love I have received," Suárez said in a video posted on social media. "We will meet shortly."

Gremio will kick off 2023 by playing in the Recopa Gaucha Super Cup against Sao Luiz on Jan. 17.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.