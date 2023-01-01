Janusz Michallik lauds the impact of Erik ten Hag on the Manchester United team as they win 1-0 away vs. Wolves. (1:45)

Martin Dubravka has been recalled by Newcastle United from his season-long loan at Manchester United, the clubs announced on Sunday.

The goalkeeper made two appearances after moving to Old Trafford in the summer but will now return to St James' Park.

United paid £2 million to loan Dubravka ahead of the season and had an option to sign him permanently for £6m if the Slovakia international made a certain number of appearances.

Sources have told ESPN it was Newcastle's decision to end the 33-year-old's loan spell early.

A statement issued by Man United on Sunday read: "Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan to Manchester United by his parent club Newcastle United.

"The Slovakian goalkeeper has made two appearances for the Reds since arriving from Tyneside in the summer, both in the Carabao Cup.

"We would like to thank Martin for his contribution during his time with our club, and wish him all the best for the future."

Sources have told ESPN that United are yet to make a decision on whether to sign a replacement for Dubravka in January.

Tom Heaton and 23-year-old Nathan Bishop will act as back-ups to first-choice David de Gea.

United are interested in Yann Sommer, who is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season, but face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.