Arsenal have activated clauses to extend the contracts of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba by an extra year as talks continue over long-term agreements, sources have told ESPN.

Both players were entering the final six months of their present deals but the Gunners have triggered extensions keeping the pair at the club until 2024.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Negotiations are ongoing with Saka, Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli -- who is contracted until 2024 with Arsenal holding an option to extend by a further two seasons -- as sources insist the Premier League leaders are confident of securing their futures beyond next year.

Saka will command a huge increase in salary after establishing himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta's side before enjoying an impressive World Cup campaign with England in Qatar. Sources with knowledge of Saka's talks suggest he is in line for a huge jump to around £200,000-a-week although the precise terms are as yet unclear.

Bukayo Saka has led Arsenal's Premier League title charge. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal are also privately bullish about retaining Saliba after his stunning start to life in England. The 21-year-old signed from Saint Etienne for £27 million in 2019 but returned to the Ligue 1 club on a season-long loan before languishing in Arsenal's reserves prior to further temporary spells at Nice and then Marseille.

It appeared at one stage that he may not ever play for Arsenal but a hugely impressive campaign with Marseille last term -- named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year -- convinced Arteta to give Saliba a chance and he has not looked back, starting all 16 league games this season.

Saliba's dramatic rise has created expectations of a significant salary increase. The same is true of Martinelli, although there is less urgency in that case given the stronger hand Arsenal have in negotiations created by the possibility of extending through to 2026.

In November, Martinelli gave a clear indication of his desire to commit his future to the Gunners, declaring: "I love everything about Arsenal so I want to stay. I just need to get a pen [to sign a new contract]."