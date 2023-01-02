Craig Burley is disappointed Cristiano Ronaldo has "followed the money" and signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (1:44)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be officially unveiled as an Al-Nassr player on Tuesday at an open training session in front of the club's supporters at the team's Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh.

Ronaldo, 37, signed a two-and-a-half year contract worth $75 million-a-year with the Saudi Arabian team on Friday, six weeks after he mutually terminated his Manchester United deal following a series of disciplinary issues at the club.

The former Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Juventus forward will be the highest-paid player in world football with Al-Nassr, who are attempting to win the Saudi Pro League for the first time since 2019 this season.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo will arrive in Riyadh later on Monday before being presented at a news conference at 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a free transfer. Al Nassr Football Club / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Al-Nassr will then train at the 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park, with Ronaldo meeting coach Rudi Garcia's squad for the first time.

Al-Nassr, who lead the Saudi Pro League, are due to play Al Taee at home on Jan. 5, but sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo will not make his debut in that game, with the Riyadh derby away to Al-Shabab on Jan. 14 most likely to be his first game for the club.