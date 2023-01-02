Arsenal have submitted a second offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, sources have told ESPN.
The Gunners had an opening bid of around €65 million rejected last week but have returned with an improved figure, thought to still be significantly below Shakhtar's €100m asking price.
Sources have told ESPN that the structure of the bid has also changed to include a higher amount up front in an effort to convince Shakhtar to sell.
Arsenal believe they are in pole position to secure a deal with the player strongly hinting on social media that he would prefer a move to Emirates Stadium.
Although Chelsea are among several other clubs to have scouted Mudryk, as of Monday no other club had made a formal bid.
During Arsenal's first two matches back following the World Cup break, Mudryk posted a picture on his Instagram account showing he was watching the games, describing Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and ex-Shakhtar manager Roberto De Zerbi as "two top coaches."