Netherlands veteran Daley Blind has signed a deal to join Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich signed veteran Netherlands defender Daley Blind on Thursday to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez.

Blind was a free agent after parting ways with Ajax Amsterdam by mutual consent last week with six months left on his contract. He joins Bundesliga champions Bayern on a short-term deal until the end of the season after completing a medical examination in Munich.

"We're delighted that Daley is joining our team," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "Daley is a versatile defender. He has great international experience and leadership qualities. I'm sure he'll help us."

The 32-year-old Blind can play in the center of defence or at left-back, where he would provide cover for Hernandez, who is expected to miss several months after tearing a knee ligament in France's opening 4-1 win over Australia at the World Cup.

Blind played for Manchester United from 2014-18, where he won the FA Cup and the Europa League, and has won seven Dutch titles over two spells at Ajax. He has played 99 times for the Netherlands, including all five of their games at the World Cup in Qatar.

Bayern said Blind will fly with the team to their winter training camp in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

"I can hardly wait to play here," Blind told the Bayern website. "We've got the most important part of the season coming up, where it's about titles -- and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision."