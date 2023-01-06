Romeo Beckham has joined Brentford's B team on loan from Inter Miami II until the end of the season, the clubs announced Friday.

The 20-year-old, son of former England captain, David, had been training with the Premier League club's reserve side for the past three months in order to keep fit following the conclusion of Inter Miami II's season in MLS Next Pro.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I'm very proud and very happy to be here," he told Brentford's website.

"I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I've never been so excited.

"It was a fun season [in the U.S.] and there were a lot of ups and downs but I'm excited to come here and see what I can do."

✍️ Welcome to #BrentfordB, Romeo Beckham!



The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/KPAmWsvCOk — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2023

Beckham had a league-high 10 assists for Inter Miami's second team last year, adding two goals in his 20 appearances.

"We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," said Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane.

"He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he's really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of.

"I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch.

"He's been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan."

The winger, who previously spent time in Arsenal's academy, joined Inter Miami in 2021 to unite with his father, who is a co-owner of the team.