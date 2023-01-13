Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool cannot solve their problems with new signings. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was angered by questions about the January transfer window and said the club are unlikely to sign more players this month ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool signed Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a reported initial fee of £37 million earlier in the transfer window and recalled young defender Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Vienna.

Yet their inconsistent form this season has led to speculation that the club would be more active in the market, especially in midfield where they have looked vulnerable. They have been linked with several players, including Jude Bellingham, Joao Gomes, Josko Gvardiol and Sofyan Amrabat.

"I don't think so," Klopp told reporters when asked about any more potential signings. "I talk about it because you ask but my job is to use the boys we have. No problem.

"We cannot solve all problems in the transfer market. I know in dreamland you would just buy players and solves all problems but I don't see that coming."

When pushed on new signings, he added: "Come on, do I need to tell you again the money story? Why ask the question? We just have to get through until the boys come back [from injury]. The transfer market for us in this moment is not the solution.

"I think I've had 6,000 press conferences at Liverpool. If you want to write about this, come on."

Klopp said the management will assess the fitness of Darwin Nunez ahead of Saturday's trip after the striker missed training due to a minor issue.

"If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out," Klopp said. "We are waiting for the latest information, it is not a major one."

James Milner is set to return after recovering from a thigh injury but Roberto Firmino remains absent, having not featured since the season restarted last month due to an injury sustained in training.

"In the first moment, it was like a little injury where the estimate [was] 10 days, two weeks. He did the normal rehab stuff.. and then Bobby felt again something that kept him out then for longer.

"I don't know exactly when he will be back, but he's not close to team training."