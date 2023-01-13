Arsenal have submitted a third bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk as the Gunners seek to beat off competition from Chelsea for the 21-year-old's signature, sources have told ESPN.

The bid is still believed to comprise around €70 million up front with what one source described as "significant add-ons," although the overall package is still thought to be short of Shakhtar's €100m valuation.

Talks are believed to be ongoing over the detail and structure of various add-ons and although no agreement has yet been reached, Arsenal are thought to be optimistic they are edging closer to finalising a deal.

ESPN reported earlier on Friday that Chelsea remain in the hunt for Mudryk and will now decide whether to match Arsenal's latest bid after completing a loan move for Joao Felix, who was sent off against Fulham on his Blues debut just 24 hours after signing from Atletico Madrid.

Mudryk appeared to respond to the latest offer on social media in what is being interpreted as something of a running commentary from the Ukraine international.

After describing Mikel Arteta as a top coach, Mudryk posted a praying emoji on Instagram as news of the improved Arsenal bid first broke.

When asked about Mudryk on Friday, Arteta said: "We cannot talk about any other player. [There is] some interest on things we would like to do to improve the team because we are short in certain areas and with injuries that we picked [up.] We are determined to improve the team in every window."