Manchester United are confident of agreeing a new long-term contract with Alejandro Garnacho, sources have told ESPN.

Garnacho has a deal until 2024 with the option of another 12 months but a new agreement is being negotiated to reflect the 18-year-old's rapid development since making his first team debut in April.

His wage has increased incrementally since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2020 but United believe his status as a regular within Erik ten Hag's senior squad warrants fresh terms.

Negotiations have been ongoing since the summer but sources have told ESPN that a new round of talks are scheduled. There is interest in Garnacho from Real Madrid but United are convinced the forward is keen to stay at Old Trafford after breaking into Ten Hag's team.

He has made 15 appearances this season, scoring two goals, and was named in Argentina's provisional squad ahead of the World Cup.

Alessandro Garnacho has burst onto the scene at Manchester United. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

After coming off the bench to set up Marcus Rashford's winner against Manchester City on Saturday, Ten Hag said the youngster was almost unique in the Premier League.

"He has a skill that I don't see many players in the Premier League having, he beats players one on one," the United manager said.

"But he's learnt in the last months about how to play in a team, how to live, how to do the right things in the week, how to have the right attitude on the training ground and you see how he's acting as a team player and with his individual skills that can make the difference.

"Also for him it's to keep going in the process. It's not done. There is a lot to come. There is a lot of room for improvement with him but he can help, he can contribute on the highest level already and I'm really happy.

"It's a bonus for us as a club that you bring in young players and they can come not only into the squad but the team and I think that is a part of our project that has to contribute to our success."