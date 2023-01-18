Barcelona manager Xavi says Barcelona freed themselves and did their best after a victory in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid. (0:33)

Barcelona are preparing an approach to sign Goncalo Guedes, reports AS.

The 26-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is reported to have already spoken with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez over a potential switch to the Camp Nou, with the Portugal international keen on the move after hearing about the club's project.

Sources told ESPN on Thursday that the Blaugrana had reached an agreement worth an initial €3 million with Atletico Madrid to part ways with Memphis Depay, and it looks though Guedes has been identified as his successor.

The LaLiga side are expected to initiate talks with Wolves over an initial six-month loan deal that will include a mandatory option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Guedes has made 13 league appearances since joining from Valencia in the summer, contributing to two goals.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Three Premier League clubs are interested in Moises Caicedo, according to Sky Sports. Chelsea and Liverpool are believed to be two of the sides keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old midfielder, though Brighton are under no pressure to move him on. As reported by CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the Seagulls would currently only consider offers in the region of £75m.

- Ramy Bensebaini is attracting interest from Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Benfica, according to Ekrem Konur. The 27-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach wing-back is set to become a free agent in the summer, and it looks as though clubs are now preparing to make a move for his signature. He has previously been linked with Internazionale.

- All transfer offers for Mauro Icardi will be dismissed despite interest in his services, writes Nicolo Schira. The 29-year-old striker has been in impressive form for Galatasaray since joining in the summer, having contributed to nine goals in eight league matches, and the latest indicates that the Turkish club consider him to be indispensable.

- West Ham United have made an offer to sign Danny Ings, reports the Telegraph. It is understood that Aston Villa could be prepared to part ways with the 30-year-old striker, with belief that they could use any potential fee towards further signings in the current window. Ings has scored six goals in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

- Stade Rennais are considering joining the race for Arnaut Danjuma, reveals Foot Mercato. The Ligue 1 side have identified the 25-year-old Villarreal winger as a replacement for Martin Terrier, who has been ruled out for the season through injury. Stade Rennais could make an offer for Danjuma's signature this January, though they understand there will be competition from the Premier League, as well as Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven.