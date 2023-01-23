Shaka Hislop sings the praises of Erling Haaland, after his 4th hat trick of the season eased Man City past Wolves. (1:06)

Hislop has no idea how to stop Erling Haaland (1:06)

Manchester City have signed Argentina international Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield on a contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored three times and provided two assists after making his debut with the Buenos Aires-based team in March.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Perrone is currently playing in the Under-20 South American championship and at City will join compatriot and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who arrived in Manchester last year.

City are second in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal, having played a game more than the London side, who they play in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.