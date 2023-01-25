Arnaut Danjuma has returned to the Premier League. Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal subject to international clearance.

Danjuma, 25, was set to join Everton, even undergoing a medical, before Spurs hijacked the deal and convinced the player to change his plans.

The forward joins Tottenham on loan until June 30, with no option included to make the move permanent. He will bolster Antonio Conte's options as Spurs look to challenge for a top four finish in the Premier League, while they also remain in the Champions League and FA Cup.

To dare is to do. Let's get to work! 👊🏽🫡 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5pe7fvtjaZ — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) January 25, 2023

Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth for €20 million in August 2021 and impressed in his first season in Spain, scoring 10 goals in LaLiga and helping them reach the Champions League semifinals, scoring six times.

He has featured less this campaign, making just 10 league starts and scoring six times, with competition for places up front from Gerard Moreno, Yeremy Pino, Samu Chukwueze and Jose Morales.

Danjuma was first called up to the Netherlands national team in October 2018 and earned a recall last season. He has two goals in six international appearances.