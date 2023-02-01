Madrid academy product Fran Garcia will stay at Rayo on loan after signing a deal with Real. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has confirmed that left-back Fran Garcia will join Real Madrid this summer.

Garcia, 23, was a highly rated Madrid youth product who left for Rayo in July 2021, where he has excelled and become one of LaLiga's top attacking full-backs.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Madrid retained a preferential option on the player and when the defender attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen -- as well as the Premier League -- during this transfer window, Madrid acted to secure a deal for a €5 million fee.

"We've reached an agreement with Madrid," Martin Presa told Cadena COPE radio on Tuesday. "Fran Garcia will go at the end of the [season]. Madrid have behaved like gentlemen."

"They could have done it [now], especially with the situation they have with [Ferland] Mendy," he added. "They've avoided that he goes to Leverkusen, in their own interests obviously, because they think he's a player who can help them.

"After Mendy's unfortunate injury a week ago, they could have chosen [to do it now]. But we spoke to them and out of respect to Rayo, to not hurt Rayo, they've behaved like gentlemen."

Madrid left-back Mendy suffered a hamstring injury in their Copa del Rey win over Atletico Madrid last Thursday, and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has since deputised in the position.

Mendy is Madrid's first-choice left-back -- although his recent performances have attracted some criticism -- with David Alaba and Nacho also able to provide cover.

Sources told ESPN that Garcia had promised Rayo coach Andoni Iraola that he would stay there until June.

Garcia has been ever present for Rayo in LaLiga this season, starting all 18 of their games after making 34 league starts last campaign.