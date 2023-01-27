Laurens questions if Chelsea is the best move for Gusto (1:53)

Chelsea and Lyon have agreed a fee for the transfer of France Under-21 international defender Malo Gusto, sources have told ESPN. The 19-year old right-back will stay on loan at the Ligue 1 club until the end of the season.

The transfer fee could reach €40 million, with €30m guaranteed and a further €10m in potential bonuses. Gusto, who agreed personal terms with the Blues last week, is set to sign a six-and-a-half-year contract after undergoing a medical on Saturday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Chelsea were reluctant to loan back the player to Lyon but it proved to be the only way a deal could be agreed. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insisted privately and publicly that the player would remain at the club until June.

Gusto, who turns 20 in May, only had 18 months left on his contract at Lyon and wanted to join Graham Potter's team. The London side's initial offer of €20m (€17m fixed and €3m in bonuses) and was rejected by Lyon.

Gusto has played 47 times already with Lyon, his hometown club, including several European games and he is also on Didier Deschamps' radar for the national team after representing France across all youth levels.

Gusto is a very attacking right back with great pace and crossing ability and will provide competition for England international Reece James.