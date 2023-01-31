Nottingham Forest have signed three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas. PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have acquired three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

The Costa Rica international joins the newly promoted Premier League side on loan until the end of the season with no option to buy, PSG said in a statement.

Navas helped PSG to two league titles as well as five domestic trophies during three-and-a-half years at the club. He also won LaLiga with Real Madrid in 2016-17, the Spanish Super Cup and four Club World Cup titles during his five seasons at the Bernabeu.

The 36-year-old was PSG's starting goalkeeper after he signed for the club in 2019 and he signed a three-year contract extension in 2021. However, he has become second-choice after the Ligue 1 club signed Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021.

Navas first emerged as one of the world's best goalkeepers at the 2014 World Cup where he played an integral part in his side's run to the quarterfinals.

Forest have been eager to address their goalkeeping issues with Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson sidelined with injury.

Forest also completed the signing of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United and defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid earlier on Tuesday.

After a slow start to their first season back in the Premier League, Forest are 13th in the table, four points from the relegation zone.