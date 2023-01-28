Son Heung-Min scores a pair of goals as Tottenham's cruises to a 3-0 victory over Preston North End. (1:54)

Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon wing-back Pedro Porro, sources have told ESPN, with the player ready to sign a contract at the Premier League club until 2028.

Porro, 23, played for Sporting in their 2-0 Portuguese League Cup final defeat to FC Porto on Saturday, and was pictured afterwards waving to fans, in an apparent farewell.

Spurs increased their bid for the defender after an initial offer was rejected, and only the final details of the deal now remain to be agreed.

Pedro Porro looks set to have played his last game for Sporting, against FC Porto on Saturday. Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Porro has been a priority target for Spurs during the January transfer window and is now expected to become their latest signing, after they landed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal earlier this week.

The Spain international first moved to Sporting on loan before joining on a permanent deal from Manchester City last summer, and has become one of their key players.