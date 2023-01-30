Cristiano Ronaldo's first game for Al Nassr ends in a 1-0 win over Al Ittifaq in the Saudi Pro League. (2:27)

Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia has said Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, 37, joined Al Nassr earlier this month on a contract through to the summer of 2025 -- a deal worth $200 million per year, making him the highest paid football player in history.

Sources told ESPN last week that Al Nassr officials are hopeful of extending Ronaldo's deal with the hope he will one day retire at the club. However, Garcia said he expects the Portugal international to return to Europe before the end of his career.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders," Garcia said. "He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe."

ESPN sources added that Al Nassr are determined to use Ronaldo's experience at the top of European football with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus to become a powerhouse of Saudi and Asian football.

The five-times Ballon D'Or winner is yet to score for Al Nassr after the three games with the club, the most recent a Saudi Super Cup semifinal defeat to Al Ittihad on Thursday.

Ronaldo forced his way out of Old Trafford in December, mutually terminating his contract following a contentious TV interview.