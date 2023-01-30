Gab Marcotti is unimpressed with how Chelsea have gone about trying to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez. (1:36)

Negotiations between Chelsea and Benfica for the transfer of Argentina international Enzo Fernandez intensified on Monday and will continue into deadline day tomorrow, sources have told ESPN.

Sources added that Chelsea are nearly ready to offer the release clause of €120 million for the 2022 World Cup winner after tabling an offer on Monday around €100m plus bonuses.

The two clubs will continue to talk on Tuesday, but on the basis of the last offer Chelsea are feeling optimistic an agreement is possible. Enzo, 22, has already agreed personal terms with the Blues, who tried to recruit him earlier this month but were reluctant to pay the release clause.

In the meantime, Chelsea are also in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for the departure of Hakim Ziyech, with the Morocco international keen to move to the Ligue 1 leaders. He is under contract until June 2025 at Chelsea and the two clubs are discussing potential deals beginning with a loan with an option to make the move permanent.

PSG need a wide attacking player to replace Pablo Sarabia, who left for Wolves last week.

At the Parc des Princes, Ziyech would be reunited with his Morocco teammate Achraf Hakimi. They play behind each other on the right hand side with their country and are very close off the pitch.

Hakimi and Ziyech have already discussed the potential move, sources added to ESPN.