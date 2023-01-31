Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat are among the names being considered by Barcelona as they explore options to bolster their squad before the January transfer deadline on Tuesday, sources have told ESPN.

LaLiga have confirmed to Barca that they have a small amount of salary space to be able to register players this season, which has led the Catalan club to look for loan moves.

Sources have told ESPN there is an internal debate at Barca about whether to invest in a forward -- to replace the departed Memphis Depay and the injured Ousmane Dembele -- or a midfielder to provide cover for Sergio Busquets.

Barca are considering various options and, at the same time, are being offered players from across Europe.

United forward Elanga, who could be allowed to leave Old Trafford on Tuesday, is one possible signing. The Sweden international, 20, has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and has also drawn interest from Everton, Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

Amrabat, meanwhile, would arrive to provide depth in midfield, although Fiorentina would be reluctant to let him leave on loan, even if any deal includes an option for a permanent move, with his contract due to expire in 2024. The 26-year-old's value in the summer, therefore, would be less than it is this month.

Barca are also keen to sign a right-back, with Los Angeles Galaxy's Julian Araujo a target, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Talks are ongoing with the Major League Soccer side over a loan with an option to make the move permanent.

Araujo, 21, would be registered with Barca's B team, which the club hope would be a workaround to leave space within their salary limit to secure either Amrabat, Elanga or another signing.

Flamengo right-back Wesley, 19, was also an option but talks have gone cold and Barca are focusing on Mexico international Araujo, who was capped by the United States before switching his international allegiance.

Hector Bellerin is the only natural right-back in the Barca squad at the moment, but he is set to join Sporting CP as a replacement for Tottenham-bound defender Pedro Porro.

Information from ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson contributed to this report.