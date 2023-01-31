Jorginho was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year in 2021. Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a £12 million deal hours ahead of the January transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

The club have been chasing a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but have landed upon Jorginho, 31, in the final days of the transfer window. Sources have told ESPN the Italy international will sign a one-year deal at Arsenal with the option of another year.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Jorginho joined Chelsea in July 2018 and went on to make 213 appearances, playing a crucial role in the club lifting the Europa League title in 2019 and Champions League in 2021.

He also helped Italy to the Euro 2020 title and was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year later that summer, as well as finishing third in voting for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

The midfielder has also enjoyed spells at Napoli, Hellas Verona, Sassuolo and AC Sambonifacese.