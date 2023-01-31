Shaka Hislop believes Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United if he wants to further develop his career. (1:20)

Manchester United are considering a deadline day move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, sources have told ESPN.

United have been left short in midfield following injuries to Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources have told ESPN that United have been made aware of Sabitzer's potential availability and have not ruled out signing the Austria international, although it would depend on the terms set out by Bayern.

Sabitzer, 28, was a regular for the German champions at the beginning of the season but has seen his game time reduced in recent weeks.

He has started just two games since the start of October and was only a late substitute in the 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Marcel Sabitzer would be open to a move away from Bayern Munich, sources have told ESPN. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Sabitzer and his representatives have assessed options ahead of a possible move in the summer but would be open to leaving Bayern now if the right opportunity presented itself.

Speaking about possibly signing a replacement for Eriksen on deadline day, Ten Hag said: "On deadline day it's difficult. You can't make policy on such bad injuries but we have players in the midfield department, good players, and we have players who can fill the gap.

"We have a strategy and we keep the strategy. We want to restore Manchester United to where they belong. We are in a good direction and it also has to match our financial frames."