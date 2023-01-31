Gab Marcotti is unimpressed with how Chelsea have gone about trying to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez. (1:36)

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on loan for the remainder of the season, sources have told ESPN.

The loan deal does not include an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

PSG need a wide attacking player to replace Pablo Sarabia, who left for Wolves last week.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth up to €44 million but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place under three different managers.

The 29-year-old has made just four Premier League starts this season and was set to be pushed further down the pecking order after Chelsea made several attacking signings in January.

Notably, Chelsea signed Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk for up to €100m as well as adding Portugal forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Graham Potter's side were also pursuing a British record transfer to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the close of the transfer window on Tuesday.

At PSG, Ziyech will be reunited with his Morocco teammate Achraf Hakimi. Ziyech had already discussed the potential move with Hakimi, sources added to ESPN.