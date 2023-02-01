Matthew Hoppe will spend the rest of the season in Scotland on loan with Hibernian. Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

United States forward Matthew Hoppe was loaned to Hibernian of the Scottish Premier League for the rest of the season on Tuesday by Middlesbrough from England's first-tier Championship.

A 21-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, Hoppe joined Middlesbrough from Spain's Mallorca last summer and made six league appearances, all as a second-half substitute.

Hoppe made his professional debut for Germany's Schalke in November 2020 and the following Jan. 9 against Hoffenheim became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga.

He moved to Mallorca in August 2021, but made just five LaLiga appearances, including one start, and also appeared in a pair of Copa del Rey games.

Hoppe has one goal in eight international appearances. He started for the U.S. in Saturday's friendly against Colombia at Carson, California. a 0-0 draw.