After an incredibly dramatic (and expensive) January, the transfer window is now closed! But now we turn toward the summer and the rumours are already in full force! The latest in transfer news, gossip, and buzz -- as well as all the done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid, Liverpool race for Bellingham

Real Madrid's priority for the summer is to sign Jude Bellingham despite strong Liverpool interest, according to AS.

The report states that Madrid are eager to sign the talented Borussia Dortmund midfielder this summer, but face stiff competition as Jurgen Klopp's amicable relations with the German club provide a potential advantage for Liverpool in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

Despite this, it is reported that Madrid also endure good relations with Dortmund, although there is no current contact with the club regarding a move for Bellingham. It is believed that Dortmund have currently been left in the dark regarding Bellingham's decision on his future, though it looks unlikely that he will renew his contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Instead, Dortmund will aim to transfer Bellingham this summer to maximise the financial rewards from any potential deal, with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Bellingham has impressed again so far this season, notching 10 goals and four assists in 24 games in all competitions this season, and had an impressive World Cup campaign for England where he scored in the Three Lions opener against Iran.

Jude Bellingham will be one of the top transfer targets this summer. Lars Baron/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are keeping tabs on Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the Guardian. The report states that Chelsea will be open to offers for several of their players in the summer, as they look to balance the books, following an active January transfer window. Hudson-Odoi, on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, burst onto the scene with Chelsea at just 17, but has seen his career stagnate recently.

- Manchester United and Arsenal have set their sights on Dusan Vlahovic, according to Rudy Galetti. The report states that there is concrete interest from the pair with Juventus valuing the 23-year-old's transfer at €80m. Vlahovic has struggled for consistency since signing from Fiorentina, netting seven goals so far this season.

- Manchester United are eager to sign a goalkeeper, young midfielder and a striker this summer, according to Manchester Evening News. The report states that with the Red Devils having a quieter January transfer window, they have their eyes on the summer instead, where they feel there is more financially responsible deals on offer.

- Roberto Firmino is close to a new deal at Liverpool, as per Sky Sports Deutschland. The Brazilian's agent confirmed to Sky that Firmino is on the verge of a new deal at the club, and it is believed that he wants to sign a new deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

- Barcelona are set to offer Sergi Roberto a new contract, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 30-year-old will see his contract expire at the Camp Nou in the summer, but the report states that the Catalan club are set to offer to extend his deal for a year, with the option of a further season. Roberto has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal.