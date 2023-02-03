After an incredibly dramatic (and expensive) January, the transfer window is now closed! But now we turn toward the summer and the rumours are already in full force! The latest in transfer news, gossip, and buzz -- as well as all the done deals!

TOP STORY: Pogba's future at Juventus murky

Juventus are seemingly losing patience with midfielder Paul Pogba and considering transferring him or even terminating his contract, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The 29-year-old has not featured for the Bianconeri at all this season as a result of a knee injury, and Juve officials have reportedly had enough.

When he signed from Manchester United on a free transfer last July, it was hoped that Pogba would be the perfect replacement for Paulo Dybala, who had left for AS Roma. But the Frenchman's only inclusion so far this campaign was as an unused sub during Juve's defeat to Monza at the weekend.

Juve fans are also losing patience with him, while club officials consider Pogba to be a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

Juventus are considering terminating Pogba's contract in June, though they are wary of the potential repercussions -- and costs -- of doing that.

Paul Pogba may not have a future at Juventus. NicolÃ² Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move away from Lazio in the last two transfer windows, but the club is hoping he'll renew his contract. According to Corriere Dello Sport, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is confident Milinkovic-Savic will now extend his stay in Rome beyond 2024. If the two parties can't agree an extension this time around, however, Lazio will transfer the 27-year-old to prevent him from leaving the club for nothing next summer.

- Newcastle United are hopeful of signing 18-year-old Matheus Franca from Flamengo in the summer, according to Coluna da Fla. The Magpies attempted to sign the young midfielder in January but saw three bids -- the highest coming in at £20m -- rejected. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe will now wait until the end of the season before returning with what he hopes is a sufficient proposal. Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on the rising star.

- Following earlier reports linking Manchester City's Bernardo Silva with a summer move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, journalist Romain Molina now reports that Paris Saint-Germain haven't yet given up hope of signing the 28-year-old. Last summer, PSG saw a bid of €80m for Silva's tramsfer rejected, but Molina says the French club are under increasing pressure to strengthen the squad with players of Silva's calibre in order to appease leading players such as Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe is said to be disappointed by the club's lack of transfer activity in January, which was encapsulated best at the denouement of the transfer window by the failure to land Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.

- Inter Milan are in the market for new defenders in the summer and they have three main targets consisting of Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini, and Roma's Chris Smalling, according to Tuttosport. With current defender Milan Skriniar revealing that he wants to leave at the end of the season, and the future of Stefan de Vrij also uncertain, Inter need at least two replacements. Pavard is available for around €30m this summer, while 19-year-old Scalvini's fee could cost a bit more €40m. Smalling could be the most cost-effective out of the three. Lille's Tiago Djalo has also been linked.

- Nicolo Zaniolo's departure from Roma this summer looks like a formality, and Calciomercato believe AC Milan are the favourites to land the wantaway midfielder. The 23-year-old requested a move in January, and he was linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Galatasaray, among others. No agreement was reached, and Zaniolo has now been left out of Roma's Europa League squad, suggesting there's no way back for him under Jose Mourinho. Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested, but the Rossoneri lead the way.