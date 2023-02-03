Shaka Hislop sings the praises of Erling Haaland, after his 4th hat trick of the season eased Man City past Wolves. (1:06)

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said it's "impossible" for Barcelona to be in a position next season to sign top players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe due to the club's financial situation.

Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said that the Norway international has the "key to the door" to leave Manchester City whenever he wants.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Tebas has previously spoken about his wish to see Haaland and Mbappe playing in Spain's top-flight, and when asked if this was good news for LaLiga he told El Chiringuito: "I hope that's the case. But these two players could only come to Real Madrid right now because Barcelona's financial situation as of today does not permit Barcelona to reach these types of players.

"Many things would have to change financially at Barcelona for them to be able to go for these players next season, so many things that I would consider it impossible."

Despite the departures of Gerard Pique, who retired in November last year, Memphis Depay who joined Atletico Madrid and Hector Bellerin's transfer to Sporting Lisbon, league leaders Barca were unable to sign any players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo will 'not get to see the Super League. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tebas responded to Enrique Cerezo after the Atletico Madrid president said it's only a matter of time before the revamped Super League project is up and running.

Atletico were one of the funding clubs of the failed breakaway competition but pulled out in April 2021 because, according to Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil, the move "betrayed" the club's fans.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus still remain in the revamped Super League project.

Cerezo told El Chiringuito:: "Atletico Madrid is always with the winners, but one thing is if Atletico Madrid want to be there [a part of it] and another is if the Super League will be done, and I believe that the Super League can be [done] and will be if not this year, then in five years, but there will be the Super League."

Tebas, whose entity is opposed to the Super League, said: "He [Cerezo] needs to talk about that with his CEO, Miguel Angel Gil, who I believe thinks otherwise. Enrique Cerezo will not get to see the Super League, I'm certain."