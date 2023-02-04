After an incredibly dramatic (and expensive) January, the transfer window is now closed! But now we turn toward the summer and the rumours are already in full force! The latest in transfer news, gossip, and buzz -- as well as all the done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd keen on Barcelona's Ansu Fati

Manchester United are interested in Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, according Diario Sport.

After failing in a move to sign the Blaugrana's Frenkie de Jong last summer, they are now hoping that Barcelona will open the door to negotiations for Fati in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Fati is under contract until 2027 with a release clause sitting at an incredible €1 billion but the forward has struggled this season. He has recorded six goals and three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this term, although he has only started nine of those matches.

For now, Barca are not interested in listening to any offers from the Red Devils, but the coming months could be decisive for any potential transfer.

United are looking for a top-tier striker, and while there have been links with Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic elsewhere, the report states that Fati is the player they really want.

Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes, has a positive relationship with Man United and is aware of their intentions to sign the 20-year-old.

The forward and his representatives expected Fati to be getting more minutes than he has been given this season, but Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are all ahead of him in Xavi Hernandez's pecking order.

Various options are expected to be open to Fati in England, and while Barcelona currently don't want the player brought through their famed La Masia academy to leave, they need a big departure in the summer so could be brought around.

Ansu Fati is being watched by Manchester United amid struggles at Barcelona. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- According to Calciomercato, Sofyan Amrabat was unhappy that Fiorentina didn't accept Barcelona's proposal of taking the Morocco international on loan in January with the right to make the move permanent, but the club has told the midfielder they will seriously consider any offers made in the summer. Alongside the Blaugrana, Liverpool will be among the clubs pushing hardest to sign Amrabat ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

- Manchester United are among the clubs interested in 21-year-old American midfielder Taylor Booth, reports the Daily Mail. Booth, who has yet to receive a senior United States cap, joined Dutch side Utrecht in 2022 in search of more playing time after a stint at Bayern Munich.

- Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has rejected an offer from an unnamed Turkish Super Lig club, according to Ekrem Konur. The Frenchman, who only returned to Lyon from Arsenal in the summer, is currently the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in Ligue 1 with 12 goals.

- Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are looking at new deals to keep them at Arsenal beyond the 2024 season, according to the Mirror. The report comes after Gabriel Martinelli secured a new long-term contract with the Gunners on Friday.

- American midfielder Caden Clark will join up with RB Leipzig's senior squad, the Bundeliga club announced on Friday. Clark, 19, signed with Leipzig in 2021 but spent last season with the New York Red Bulls on loan. Clark has a contract that runs until 2025 and will land in Leipzig on Saturday before being integrated into Marco Rose's squad.