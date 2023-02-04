After an incredibly dramatic (and expensive) January, the transfer window is now closed. But now we turn toward the summer and the rumours are already in full force! The latest in transfer news, gossip, and buzz -- as well as all the done deals.

TOP STORY: Barcelona, Atletico, AC Milan eye Aubameyang

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are all on alert following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's omission from Chelsea's Champions League squad, as has been reported by The Daily Mail.

In the time since Chelsea coach Graham Potter's decision was announced earlier this week, plunging Aubameyang's future at Stamford Bridge into doubt, the trio of European giants have all made enquiries ahead of a possible summer move.

Barcelona had already shown an eagerness to re-sign Aubameyang in January, but any hopes of making that happen were scuppered by concerns surrounding Financial Fair Play rules.

Potter had to leave out one player so that he could register three of Chelsea's new signings for their Champions League squad, and it was a surprise to many that Aubameyang was the man to miss out.

That comes with the forward having already struggled to establish himself as a consistent figure at Stamford Bridge before the incoming competition, with Kai Havertz often being used in attack.

Since leaving him out of the squad, Potter has praised Aubameyang's conduct and insisted the forward has done nothing wrong.

However, there are suspicions among some of those close to Aubameyang that Chelsea are aiming to ease the striker out in an attempt to build a younger squad and address the club's wage bill.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be looking for a new club amid his struggles at Chelsea. Robin Jones/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Lazio have scheduled a meeting to discuss Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's contract situation, with the Serbia international's current deal running out in 2024, reports Calciomercato, who add that the midfielder has stated that he doesn't want to leave on a free transfer. Juventus have cooled their interest in Milinkovic-Savic due to financial concerns, while Newcastle United want him and have made contact with his agent.

- Mundo Deportivo states Bayern Munich are looking at Barcelona's Ansu Fati and are pushing hard to sign the 20-year-old. The Bavarians are still yet to make an offer, while Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also looking at him.

- West Ham United manager David Moyes was asked whether Declan Rice's departure is inevitable and, as quoted by The Independent, responded: "I hope it's not, I hope he sees his time here." The Scotsman continued: "But look, there's a lot of talk about it and when you see what's going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that [price] out of the water, that's for sure, when it comes around," referring to the Premier League-record fee of £106.8 million Chelsea paid to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

- Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the plan of FC Salzburg forward Noah Okafor is to join a club in a top league during the summer. English and German clubs had wanted to sign the Switzerland international in January, but he instead chose to wait until the summer to prepare for a big move.

- Two Brazilian clubs are hoping to sign Fenerbahce winger Diego Rossi on loan, according to Ekrem Konur. The Uruguayan, who previously represented LAFC, has managed three goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.