Chelsea are increasingly confident Thiago Silva will sign a new one-year contract through to 2024, sources have told ESPN.

The defender's existing deal expires at the end of the season but there is a desire on all sides to extend his stay, which began in the summer of 2020 following a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources said positive talks have taken place and a deal is close to being agreed for the Brazil international to continue at Stamford Bridge.

Although Chelsea have pursued a policy of signing younger players to long-term contracts, Silva's experience is viewed as a vital component of the squad's development under head coach Graham Potter.

Speaking about the possibility of a new contract last week, Silva said: "We are talking about it. Probably everything will happen in the next few days. My intention and the club's intention are the same: to stay together.

"I know that the club needs me at this moment, I'm here to help, there are young players. I think that with my experience I can help in this process of rebuilding the club.

"I am here for this, willing to do this. But I know that my responsibility is huge. I know we have a lot of work ahead of us."

Silva has made 106 appearances for Chelsea, scoring five goals and he helped his side to Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.