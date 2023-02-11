Andrey Santos, Vitor Roque among stars of the South American U20 Championship

Chelsea signed Andrey Santos for around €12.5 million in the summer. JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images

The South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia are almost over, with the final group-stage games finishing on Feb. 12 as the top two teams Brazil and Uruguay face off to be crowned winners.

But with plenty of young stars in action, scouts have been busy keeping tabs on the next big talent to emerge from the continent. So who has impressed and what kind of players are they?

Andrey Santos, 18, CM, Brazil

Arguably the player of the tournament, Chelsea's €12.5m January signing from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama has been in magnificent form for his country during the tournament -- scoring five goals. Though sporting the No. 5 shirt traditionally worn by the archetypal Brazilian holding defensive midfielder, Santos' energetic, determined style of football makes him influential all over the pitch.

As well as shielding the centre-backs, winning tackles and breaking up the opponents' play, the 18-year-old has shown his brilliant ball-carrying abilities (perfectly illustrated by an individual goal against Argentina in which he won the ball in transition just outside the centre circle and raced between the opposing centre-backs before calmly placing the ball past the goalkeeper.)

In addition to his forceful, progressive and dynamic style, Santos is also strong in the air and gets into the box with intelligently timed runs. The Brazil U20 captain looks like the ideal all-purpose central midfielder.

Vitor Roque, 17, ST, Brazil

The Athletico Paranaense frontman has lived up to pre-tournament expectations by netting six goals in Colombia, which makes him the current top scorer.

Already labelled a star in the making in his native county -- Athletico paid €4.7m (a substantial fee in Brazil) to Cruzeiro to sign the teenager last year -- Roque is now attracting interest from major European clubs, with Barcelona reportedly leading the chase.

Likened to ex-Barca star Luis Suarez in style, Roque has proved a menace for opposing centre-backs throughout the tournament. Quick off the mark, direct and with a functional technique and finishing skills, he is able to turn his marker without being knocked off the ball.

While also capable of exploiting space in wide areas, Roque loves finding the gap between opposing centre-back and full-back and often creates finishing opportunities through quick bursts of pace or early shots.

Nico Paz, 18, AM, Argentina

Nico Paz is tipped for a bright future with Real Madrid. Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The most naturally talented member of Javier Mascherano's disappointing Argentina U20 side that failed to reach the final stage, Paz was always on the front foot, was a constant threat and added purpose to the team.

Whether deployed as an attacking No. 8 or spearheading a three-man midfield, the Spain-born playmaker showcased his excellent left foot and masterminded the offensive moves in a team that generally lacked end product. Paz moves expertly between the lines while trying to maintain the team's attacking flow through neat, well-calibrated touches. Having already made a solid impression in the UEFA Youth League with Real Madrid Castilla, he may soon have an opportunity to display his wonderful dribbling skills and silky technique at first-team level.

Robert Renan, 19, CB, Brazil

Arguably the outstanding centre-back of the tournament, the former Corinthians defender made a mark with his first-rate technical attributes as well as rigid, alert defending.

Signed by Zenit St Petersburg in early January, the left-footed Renan is not only efficient in his defensive duels -- in which he reads the opponent well with early interventions and anticipation -- but he also deals decisively with one-vs.-ones even when dragged out of position into wider areas. Being the focal point of distribution from the back, Renan's ability to play line-breaking passes out of defence, in addition to following up an early interception with a forward run, is another distinctive feature of his game.

Luciano Rodriguez, 19, FW, Uruguay

Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez will be attracting plenty of interest, having joined Liverpool Montevideo. DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

The versatile Liverpool Montevideo forward started out as a winger, but has ended up playing on either flank or through the middle up front. Along with club teammate Fabricio Diaz and Real Madrid's Alvaro Rodriguez -- both could have equally been highlighted -- he has tormented defences in a bright, hard-hitting Uruguay team and has five goals so far.

Having secured a move to the Uruguayan top tier in early January from second division outfit Progreso, Rodriguez was a relatively unknown quality in his home country prior to the tournament. Even so, in Colombia he has caught the attention of scouts with his unpredictable and unconventional individual play -- he can appear to make it up as he goes along in attacking one-vs.-one situations, but somehow usually beats his marker -- and canny opportunism, best exemplified by his shooting ability from outside the box.

Despite possessing somewhat untidy close control, his skill on the ball and hunger to win it back makes him highly effective, always incisive and decisive. At 19, he already displays formidable strength and power, backed up with impressive willpower, making him an intriguing prospect for European scouts wondering if he can develop in a top club setting.

Other notable players to watch:

Diego Gonzalez, 20, AM, Paraguay

A versatile left-footed midfielder who started the tournament on the wing, but his impact grew as he was moved infield to a No. 8 position. Based in Mexico with Celaya, he joined Lazio on a six-month loan deal last month and backs up a fine work ethic with excellent close control and progressive runs past opponents through central areas. A consistent, reliable performer.

Justin Cuero, 18, FW, Ecuador

What he might lack in consistency, Cuero made up for with flashes of penetrative running. On his day he can single-handedly tear up a defence through sheer force and determination. While the Independiente del Valle forward -- who has scored two goals in the tournament -- still needs to polish his overall game, with time he could develop into a forward in the style of Colombia star Duvan Zapata.

Dario Osorio, 19, FW, Chile

An incisive winger whose penchant for tricks, a precise and powerful left foot, plus a crafty nature, makes him hard to read. Osorio has added moments of unpredictability to the Chile attack and, already an impactful force for club side Universidad de Chile, he is attracting high-profile European suitors.

Gustavo Puerta, 19, CM, Colombia

Puerta is a dynamic No. 8 who compensates for a lack of stature with great determination. An energetic, consistent ball-carrier who tackles and presses too, the Colombia U20 captain is on loan at Nurnberg from Bayer Leverkusen.

Marlon Gomes, 19, CM, Brazil

As much as he may have found himself in the shadow of Santos at both Vasco da Gama and Brazil, Marlon features a fine blend of creative and defensive skills. He breaks up the opponent's play through smart game-reading and clever positioning, before breaking lines with his passing or incisive movement.

David Emmanuel Martinez, 17, AM, Venezuela

Despite only just turning 17 a few days ago, Martinez has attracted plenty of attention in Colombia with his exquisite control of the ball, burst of pace and creativity, plus an effortless running style. Though somewhat over-reliant on his left foot, the Venezuelan -- who still plays his club football in his home country with Monagas SC -- resembles a young Leroy Sane in playing style.