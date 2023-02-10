Richie Ledezma's playing time with PSV Eindhoven has been limited, in part, due to injury. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

New York City FC is in talks to bring in United States international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Richie Ledezma on loan, a source confirmed to ESPN.

MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert was the first to report the news.

Ledezma, 22, signed with PSV from Real Salt Lake in December 2018, but has been limited to 22 first team appearances since then, due in part to a torn ACL he suffered in December 2020.

The Phoenix native has split time between PSV's first and second teams this season. He's made six appearances totaling 403 minutes with PSV II, while making a total of 10 league and cup appearances with the first team totaling 263 minutes.

At international level, Ledezma has made one appearance for the U.S. men's national team, though he was a steady presence at youth level, competing for the U.S. at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He remains eligible to represent Mexico.

NYCFC is in need of reinforcements in midfield with the likes of Nicolas Acevedo and Maxi Moralez departing since the end of last season, though the club reportedly have brought back Santi Rodriguez on a permanent deal after being on loan from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque.