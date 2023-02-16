Craig Burley explains why Chelsea's players should receive some criticism for the club's recent struggles. (1:09)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea as talks stall over a new deal, sources have told ESPN.

The 24-year-old's existing deal expires at the end of next season and sources suggest there has been little progress over an extension in recent months.

One of the stumbling blocks is Mount's reluctance to commit to the type of long-term deal which has become increasingly commonplace under the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital ownership.

Sources have also told ESPN that Mount is seeking a significant increase on his existing wage, thought to be around £80,000-a-week, to reflect his status as an England international and senior player.

Reece James recently signed a five-year contract containing a huge salary rise to around £250,000-a-week.

The impasse has put several other clubs on alert with Liverpool, City and United all in the market for a midfielder this summer.

Liverpool and City are pursuing a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham which could complicate any concerted effort to sign Mount as well, given the likely sums involved.

Mount is not pushing to leave and talks are expected to continue over a new deal but Chelsea may eventually decide to cash in given he will only have one year left on his contract.

Reports in Spain suggest Chelsea may be willing to include Mount in a deal to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis.

Sources have also told ESPN that Juventus have shown some interest in Mount but the midfielder is said to be open to the idea of playing for another club in England despite a longstanding allegiance to Chelsea, having first trained with the club aged just six.