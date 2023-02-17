Mark Ogden feels Mason Mount's reliability could make him a great addition for either Manchester United or Liverpool. (1:10)

Chelsea boss Graham Potter said he wants Mason Mount's contract stalemate "resolved quickly" as several rival Premier League clubs monitor the midfielder's situation at Stamford Bridge.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were among the clubs tracking Mount as talks over a new deal with Chelsea have stalled in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old's existing contract expires in 18 months and although Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Mount, Chelsea remain keen to tie him to a long-term deal similar to those signed by Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk in recent times.

Speaking at a new conference on Friday, Potter said of Mount's contract situation: "I think it is always complicated. There is always negotiation. It is best that I leave it between Mason and the club.

"That's the best way for that to be dealt with. As far as I'm concerned, he's been fantastic to work with, an important player for us. Of course I hope it gets resolved quickly."

Chelsea are hopeful Raheem Sterling (knee) could be available to face Southampton at home on Saturday while Ben Chilwell should be fit despite picking up a knock on his ankle during Wednesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg defeat at Borussia Dortmund.