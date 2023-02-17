Nicol: PSG need to get rid of Neymar (2:09)

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, has said it's unlikely that his son will play for Barcelona again.

The Argentina captain joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after his contract with Barca was not extended due to financial problems.

Messi, 35, is in talks to sign a contract extension with PSG, with his current deal set to end in June.

Jorge Messi was in Paris on Tuesday for the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich and met PSG's sporting director Luis Campos on Wednesday to discuss the new contract.

The new deal could be a straight one year extension or one year with an option for a further 12 months, sources told ESPN.

Messi has agreed in principle to stay at the Parc des Princes but sources added PSG have yet to make an acceptable offer.

The two parties remain confident that a deal will be agreed sooner rather than later, with another meeting, via phone, due to take place next month, sources added.

Both PSG and Messi's camp accept that negotiations are part of a process with neither having expected an agreement during their initial meeting.

Inter Miami and Barcelona are both keen on signing the World Cup winner, sources said.

"I don't think he will return [to Barcelona]," Jorge Messi told reporters at Barcelona's airport. "The conditions are not there."

He also denied that he had spoken to Barcelona president Joan Laporta about his son's future, however did not completely close the door to a return to Camp Nou.

"I don't know, life takes so many turns," he said.